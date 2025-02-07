All NE State Systems Affected By Hours-Long Outage

A systemwide outage of state government computers shut down everything from the work of the Legislature to driver’s licensing offices for several hours. The state Office of the Chief Information Officer confirmed that Thursday's outage affected all state connections and shut down most state office websites. The shutdown was disruptive enough that the Legislature adjourned less than an hour after convening without debating a slate of bills that had been set for consideration. State websites and communications were back online before 1 p.m., but the reason for the shutdown was not immediately disclosed.