Former UNL Student Named In Story Surrounding DOGE And USAID

A former UNL engineering student and one of the four young coders on the Trump DOGE team is being credited with cracking a hidden money network leading to USAID. An article on X by a writer who goes only by EKO is getting viral attention. The writer won't give his name or source, but readers are praising the article. It says 20-year-old Nebraskan Luke Farritor is the coder who wrote the algorithms that traced payment flows across agencies to USAID. Critics say Elon Musk, appointed by President Trump to run DOGE, is creating conspiracy theories. One federal judge is temporarily stopping Trump from putting USAID workers on leave. Another federal judge is blocking DOGE from accessing treasury records.