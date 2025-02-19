NE State Capitol To Be Illuminated Orange In Memory Of Indian School Survivors

The Nebraska State Capitol will be illuminated in orange on Thursday. The state says it's to honor the survivors and descendants of the Genoa Indian Industrial School. The school was one of the Indian boarding schools that forcibly assimilated Native American children into Western culture. The color orange is associated with Indian boarding schools, symbolizing the loss of culture, freedom, and identity experienced by the children who attended schools like the Genoa School. The school operated for 50 years, closing in 1934.