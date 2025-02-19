© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

NE State Capitol To Be Illuminated Orange In Memory Of Indian School Survivors

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published February 19, 2025 at 1:00 PM CST
This cemetery on the grounds of Carlisle Barracks holds the remains of students from the former Carlisle Indian Industrial School.
Scott Finger
/
U.S. Army War College Photo Lab
This cemetery on the grounds of Carlisle Barracks holds the remains of students from the former Carlisle Indian Industrial School.

The Nebraska State Capitol will be illuminated in orange on Thursday. The state says it's to honor the survivors and descendants of the Genoa Indian Industrial School. The school was one of the Indian boarding schools that forcibly assimilated Native American children into Western culture. The color orange is associated with Indian boarding schools, symbolizing the loss of culture, freedom, and identity experienced by the children who attended schools like the Genoa School. The school operated for 50 years, closing in 1934.
