NE State Trooper Killed In Accident Honored In Omaha

Funeral services are set for a fallen Nebraska state trooper. The funeral for Trooper Kyle McAcy will take place February 27th at 11:00 a.m. at the Liberty First Credit Union Arena near 72nd and Q streets in Ralston. A law enforcement procession will take place before the service. McAcy died after being struck by a snowplow on Monday after responding to a crash on Interstate 80 between Ashland and Greenwood. Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen paid tribute to the fallen state trooper yesterday,by laying flowers on McAcy's patrol unit, which is on display outside Troop A headquarters. The community is paying respects with flowers and gifts left in McAcy’s honor at the building at South 108th and I Streets in Omaha.