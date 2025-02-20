© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

Omaha Mayoral Candidate Pledges To Fire Homeless Coordinator If Elected

KIOS
Published February 20, 2025 at 9:49 AM CST

Omaha mayoral candidate Mike McDonnell is accusing the city's homeless coordinator of being a DEI hire. WOWT reports McDonnell told a crowd at the Free Speech Society on Saturday that he believed Tamara Dwyer was hired based on diversity, equity and inclusion, and he added that he would fire her on his first day in office if elected. Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert says McDonnell's claim disgusts her, and she noted that it was Dwyer's credentials that led to her being hired in 2022.
Omaha Mayor's Race, diversity, Omaha Homeless & Near-Homeless
