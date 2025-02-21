NE Beef Producers Not All Onboard With Pillen's "Lab-Grown" Meat Ban

A bill to ban the sale of so-called lab-grown meat might seem like a no-brainer in Nebraska, where beef is king. But key players, including ranchers and agriculture organizations, are pushing back against Gov. Jim Pillen's proposed ban. Dan Morgan is a fourth-generation cattle rancher from central Nebraska. He says he doesn't think the emerging lab-grown meat products can compete with his Waygu beef. He and groups like the Nebraska Farm Bureau and Nebraska Cattlemen say they prefer a bill that would require lab-grown products to be clearly labeled to separate them from traditionally produced meat.