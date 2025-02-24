Buffett Includes Mild Admonishment For Trump In Annual BH Letter

Warren Buffett is celebrating the successes of Berkshire Hathaway’s companies last year and in the 60 years since he took over a struggling New England textile company and began converting it into a massive conglomerate. Buffett opened his annual letter to shareholders Saturday by acknowledging that he has occasionally made mistakes over the years without offering many specific examples. But he assured shareholders that the man he has chosen to one day succeed him as CEO, Greg Abel, isn’t one of them. Buffett also offered some subtle advice for President Donald Trump by urging Uncle Sam to be responsible with the $26.8 billion in income taxes Berkshire paid last year and take care of the many who get a short straw in life.