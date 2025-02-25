© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

IA Govt. Workers Protest DOGE Agenda At Capitol

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source,
Associated Press
Published February 25, 2025 at 9:37 AM CST
Snow falls during a blizzard Wednesday at the Old Capitol Building in Iowa City, Iowa.
Joseph Cress
/
Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP
Snow falls during a blizzard Wednesday at the Old Capitol Building in Iowa City, Iowa.

Government workers in Iowa are trying to explain their worth to their employers. Those workers and union leaders gathered at the State Capitol yesterday for a protest against layoffs of government employees at the federal level. The dozens in attendance held signs saying "Nobody Elected Elon," taking aim at billionaire Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency. The president of the Iowa Federation of Labor AFL-CIO told the crowd the management of the federal government right now is "outrageous."
24/7 News Source
Associated Press
