IA Govt. Workers Protest DOGE Agenda At Capitol

Government workers in Iowa are trying to explain their worth to their employers. Those workers and union leaders gathered at the State Capitol yesterday for a protest against layoffs of government employees at the federal level. The dozens in attendance held signs saying "Nobody Elected Elon," taking aim at billionaire Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency. The president of the Iowa Federation of Labor AFL-CIO told the crowd the management of the federal government right now is "outrageous."