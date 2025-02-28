IA Civil Rights Re-Write Awaits Signature From Governor

© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

A bill that would strip gender identity protections from Iowa’s civil rights code has received final legislative approval and now goes to the governor. Lawmakers in both the House and Senate approved the first-in-the-nation changes to the code Thursday. Hundreds of LGBTQ+ advocates who oppose the bill gathered at the Capitol to protest. They say the change would expose transgender people to discrimination in all areas of life. The bill now goes to Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, who has been supportive of efforts to limit gender identity protections.
