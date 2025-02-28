Wildfires Prompt State Of Emergency In NE

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen is issuing a state of emergency. The declaration is in response to wildfires that have impacted Custer and Dawes counties. The fires began breaking out earlier this week and have been fueled by dry and windy conditions. The declaration allows state resources to be used to help battle the fires.

Firefighters in Custer County are getting extra help by way of Governor Pillen authorizing the Nebraska National Guard to mobilize a dozen soldiers and airmen to help fight the wildfires. The Nebraska Army National Guard will use aerial resources to help with the effort.

Meanwhile, A burn ban is issued in Douglas County. The ban went into effect yesterday afternoon. People with active permits are being urged to use caution and ensure that fires are completely out before leaving them unattended.