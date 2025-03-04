Winter Weather Threatens Disruptive Return To Omaha Area

Much of Nebraska is dealing with Winter Weather. A Blizzard Warning is in effect from noon today until noon tomorrow for parts of northern, western, and southwestern Nebraska. Up to two inches of snow and winds gusting to 65-miles-per hour could lead to whiteout conditions. A Blizzard Warning has been issued for east-central and southeastern Nebraska from tonight at 8:00 p.m. until tomorrow at 3:00 a.m. Some areas could receive five inches of snow and winds gusting to 70 miles per hour.

The Omaha Public Power District is preparing for high winds by urging residents to make sure their electronic devices are charged ahead of time and to keep their refrigerator and freezer doors closed in an effort to preserve food in the event of a power outage. A windstorm last summer led to a power outage that left a record 220-thousand Omaha Public Power District customers without service.

Meanwhile, inclement weather is preventing the University of Nebraska baseball team from taking the field. Tonight's game between the Huskers and the University of Nebraska Omaha Mavericks at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha will now be played on Wednesday April 2nd. Rain is expected to change over to snow tonight in the Omaha area.