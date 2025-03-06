© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

Outdoor Warning Sirens To Be Heard Less Often In Douglas County

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published March 6, 2025 at 10:21 AM CST
Outdoor warning sirens will no longer need to sound throughout Douglas County when there are local hazards. Emergency Management says the sirens will only be activated in specific areas of the county in the path of danger. DCEMA Director Whitney Shipley says activating sirens countywide when only a portion of the county is at risk can lead to desensitization, and they want people to have trust in the system. The policy aligns Douglas County's siren activation with the National Weather Service's wireless alerting standards.
