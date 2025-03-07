© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

Fort Benning: Named For Confederate General Or Nebraska Veteran?

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published March 7, 2025 at 5:38 AM CST
Army soldiers on guard duty at Fort Bragg in Fayetteville, North Carolina in 1942.
Michael Ochs Archives
/
Michael Ochs Archives

Fort Benning’s name honored a Confederate general who supported slavery for more than a century. The military changed the name two years ago, but now the Trump administration is set on restoring the familiar name for a different Benning. Skeptics see it as an attempt to score political points but also say that the base's new namesake deserves to be honored. He is Nebraska native Fred Benning and was awarded the military’s second-highest honor for his battlefield courage as an 18-year-old in World War I. He later served as mayor of the small Nebraska town of Neligh and died in 1974.
Tags
News KIOS Newsworld war IIHistoryveterans
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press