KIOS News

Pillen Cuts Research Funding In Wake Of Budget Shortfall

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published March 7, 2025 at 5:27 AM CST
The projected budget shortfall in Nebraska is growing larger. WOWT reports that the state's budget shortfall has increased by nearly 90 million dollars to 289 million dollars. Officials say the federal government is paying a lower percentage for Medicaid, which has led state lawmakers to increase Medicaid funding.
Meanwhile, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen is proposing a funding cut for research. WOWT reports the governor is proposing an 11-million-dollar cut for research funding as part of his executive budget plans. The money comes from Nebraska Tobacco Settlement Biomedical Research Fund, and it supports work done by the University of Nebraska, Creighton University, and Boys Town in areas including cancer research and cardiovascular disease.
