IA Ombudsman Advocates For Increased Allowance For Medicaid Recipients

Iowa lawmakers are being asked to increase monthly allowances for nursing home residents. Long-Term Care Ombudsman requested an increase for the long-standing 50-dollar personal allowance the state provides for Medicaid beneficiaries. The last three years have seen continued efforts by the ombudsman and advocates for seniors to raise the benchmark, with a recent proposal of increasing to 65-dollars with cost-of-living adjustments in 2026. The Senate advanced a bill out of committee earlier this month, although the House hasn't advanced its version since referring it to the Health and Human Services Committee in February.