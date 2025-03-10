IA Ombudsman Advocates For Increased Allowance For Medicaid Recipients

© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

Iowa lawmakers are being asked to increase monthly allowances for nursing home residents. Long-Term Care Ombudsman requested an increase for the long-standing 50-dollar personal allowance the state provides for Medicaid beneficiaries. The last three years have seen continued efforts by the ombudsman and advocates for seniors to raise the benchmark, with a recent proposal of increasing to 65-dollars with cost-of-living adjustments in 2026. The Senate advanced a bill out of committee earlier this month, although the House hasn't advanced its version since referring it to the Health and Human Services Committee in February.
