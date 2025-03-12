© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

Stothert, Schmaderer Announce Pay Raises For Police In Omaha

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published March 12, 2025 at 12:19 PM CDT
Omaha Police officers could soon be getting pay raises. Mayor Jean Stothert and Police Chief Todd Schmaderer say they plan to raise pay by two-thousand dollars this year, and three-thousand next year, bringing salaries to about 79-thousand-600 total. They also plan to open applications year-round, instead of yearly. Stothert and Schmaderer say their officers are the highest paid in Nebraska, and the raises will help keep it that way. The pay increase still must be approved by Omaha City Council.
