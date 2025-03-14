NE Senator, Other GOP Lawmakers Targeted By Musk-Backed Advertising

Building America's Future, a group backed by Elon Musk is running ads targeting Republican lawmakers in several states over their support of a federal drug pricing program. The lawmakers say they're surprised by the ad, and that its claims are untrue. The ad says the lawmakers are undermining President Donald Trump from fixing the 340B program, which the video says helps fund gender-affirming surgeries for minors, abortions and health care for undocumented immigrants. Nebraska state Sen. Brian Hardin, who is named in the ad, said there is no truth to those claims, and that he is being targeted for his bill that would preserve Nebraska hospitals’ access to the program. Hardin said the ad has been running in Nebraska for about three weeks, but has done nothing to hurt his bill. It advanced last week from the first of three rounds of debate 41-0. Building America's Future also is behind deceptive ads and texts to voters in Wisconsin's consequential Supreme Court race that is coming up.