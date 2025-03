The Omaha metropolitan area now has more than a-million people. The U.S. Census Bureau says the 2024 estimate for the population of the eight-county area is one-million-one thousand-ten. Omaha is also moving up two spots to be the 55th-largest metro area in the country, between Rochester, New York and Honolulu, Hawaii. In December it was announced that Nebraska's population made it over the 2 million mark.