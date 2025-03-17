© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

Creighton, UNO, UNL Basketball Teams Headed To NCAA Tournament

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published March 17, 2025 at 10:33 AM CDT
Christian Petersen
/
Getty Images

The University of Nebraska-Omaha men's basketball team is headed to the NCAA Tournament for the first time. The Mavericks are the 15th seed in the West Region and will take on two seed St. John's on Thursday at 8:45 p.m. in Providence. UNO is 22-and-12 overall.

The Creighton men's basketball team is also headed to the tournament. The Bluejays are the ninth seed in the South Region and will take on eight seed Louisville on Thursday at 11:15 a.m. in Lexington, Kentucky. Creighton is 24-and-10 overall.

Meanwhile, the Creighton and University of Nebraska women's basketball teams are both heading to the NCAA Tournament as well. Creighton is the nine seed in the Birmingham Region and will take on eight seed Illinois on March 20th in Austin, Texas. The Huskers are the 10th seed in the Birmingham Region and will face seven seed Louisville on March 21st in Fort Worth.

 
Tags
News KIOS NewsNCAAUNOmahaCreighton UniversityUN-Lbasketball
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source