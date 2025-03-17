© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

Watches In Place For Fire And Ice Danger In NE This Week

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published March 17, 2025 at 10:42 AM CDT
Snowplows clear snow from Broadway in Sullivan Square in Boston during the height of the storm on Saturday.
Jesse Costa
/
WBUR

Parts of Nebraska are bracing for more snow. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for east-central, southeast and northeast Nebraska from late tomorrow night through Wednesday evening. Two to five inches of snow is possible, and wind gusts could reach 50 to 60 miles per hour. Residents are being urged to prepare for blizzard conditions.
Meanwhile, Nebraska is also under a high risk of wildfires. The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for the central and eastern parts of the state until this evening. Windy conditions and low humidity could increase the chance for the rapid spread and growth of wildfires.
