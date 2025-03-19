Flood Faces Angry Constituents At Town Hall

U.S. Rep. Mike Flood of Nebraska appeared at a town hall in eastern Nebraska on Tuesday to hear from constituents. He got an earful. More than 200 people converged on the event, many of them unleashing a chorus of jeers and angry demands for answers over his support for President Donald Trump's policies early into the president's second term. Flood was the latest Republican member of Congress to face backlash at home over actions by Trump and Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency to slash government spending. Those actions have sparked fear among the public that popular programs like Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security services and benefits could be cut.