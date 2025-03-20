Utility Providers Struggle To Restore Power Following NE Blizzard

Power restoration efforts are continuing in Nebraska following a blizzard. As of late last night, more than 49-thousand Omaha Public Power District customers were without electricity. More than 26-thousand Douglas County customers were without power while there were more than 66-hundred people in Sarpy County without service.

The Omaha Public Power District is working to recover from one of the largest service outage events in its history. More than 106-thousand customers were without power at the peak of the current outage following the blizzard. The utility's largest event was following a July 31st, 2024, thunderstorm when 219-thousand customers were without power.

Meanwhile, Power restoration efforts in the Fremont area are expected to last for several days. Officials say yesterday's blizzard brought down nearly 50 utility poles between Fremont and Valley. The Fremont Street Department will not plow residential streets until further notice due to the safety risk from downed power lines.