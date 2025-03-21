NE GOP Weighs In On Trump Order Minimizing Education Dept.

Nebraska officials are reacting to President Donald Trump's executive order directing Department of Education Secretary Linda McMahon to minimize the agency. Senator Deb Fischer says she wishes to meet with individual districts across Nebraska, learn what they received from the Department of Education at the federal level that they found valuable, and make sure those programs and funding are still available for children. Congressman Mike Flood expressed his support for yesterday's executive order on social media. Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen was among the invited guests as President Trump signed the executive order yesterday. Pillen says the best thing to do is to help families and schools by increasing local influence and restore decision-making to those nearest to students because they care the most.