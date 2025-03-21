Omaha Retailers Under Investigation For Carrying Unlawful THC Products

More than 100 retail locations in Omaha are being investigated by the state for potentially selling illegal or unlawful THC products. The Attorney General's Office says each store had at least one product marketed as hemp, which actually had a Delta-9 concentration over the legal limit. The stores were told that many of the THC-containing products they sell misrepresent the concentrations and types of THC in those products, which is illegal. Attorney General Mike Hilgers says the products have caused medical issues for both toddlers and people with cardiovascular problems. Formal letters to are being sent to each of the stores, requesting they immediately cease all sales of THC-containing products to avoid litigation.