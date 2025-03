An Omaha police officer who shot and killed a man during a no-knock warrant is out of a job. WOWT reports that the Omaha Police Department has fired Officer Adam Vail. Police Chief Todd Schmaderer announced last September that Vail was in violation of the department's protocol when issuing a warrant to 37-year-old Cameron Ford on August 28th, 2024. Vail shot and killed Ford during the incident.