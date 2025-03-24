Pillen Declares State Of Emergency As Post-Blizzard Recovery Continues

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen is declaring a state of emergency for more than 20 counties impacted by last week's winter storm. The declaration will allow Nebraska's adjutant general to take any steps necessary and to utilize funds for protecting lives and property impacted by the storm. The heaviest damage occurred in the eastern part of the state. Pillen says once all damage assessments are completed, steps will be undertaken to seek a federal disaster declaration.

Meanwhile, Power outages are continuing to impact thousands of Nebraskans following last week's blizzard. As of last night, nearly four-thousand Omaha Public Power District customers were still without service. More than 100-thousand people lost electricity following the winter storm.