KIOS News

Fed Judge Declares IA Book Ban Law Unenforceable

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source,
Associated Press
Published March 27, 2025 at 2:05 PM CDT
A federal judge says Iowa for now cannot continue to enforce part of its book ban law. The decision Tuesday gives major publishers that sued the state their latest temporary reprieve. The new decision from U.S. District Judge Stephen Locher once again temporarily blocks a part of the law that bars school libraries from carrying books that depict sex acts. The law was first approved by Iowa’s Republican-led Legislature and GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds in 2023. However, the book ban was temporarily blocked by Locher previously before it became enforceable. That decision was overturned in August.
