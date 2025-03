The Omaha metro is named the hottest housing market in the nation. U.S News and World Report says Omaha offers job growth, low unemployment, a lower cost of living, and a low-risk housing development process. Austin, Texas, is at number two, followed by Houston, and Charleston, South Carolina in the Housing Market Index. They say Omaha has big-city amenities without the high housing costs of metro areas near megacities on the coasts.