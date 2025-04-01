© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

Federal Freeze Deprives IA Farmers Of Conservation Funding

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published April 1, 2025 at 10:04 AM CDT
Iowa farmers could lose millions of dollars in conservation funding after a federal freeze by President Trump. The Inflation Reduction Act payments freeze has jeopardized 356 million dollars in leftover funding that would help land and water resources for farmers. The conservation dollars were supposed to last through 2031, with some farmers who enrolled in USDA conservation programs under the IRA payments still waiting for reimbursements.
