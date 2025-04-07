Federal Funding For Opioid Addiction Relief Stopped In NE

Federal grant money to combat opioid addiction has been terminated in Nebraska. The Nebraska Hospital Association says the funding paid for case managers to help patients manage post-operative pain without opioids or to enforce strict protocols for short-term use. NHA President Jeremy Nordquist says the three-million dollar pilot program has been canceled despite an ongoing lawsuit by 24 states that seeks the federal funding be reinstated.

