KIOS News

Massive Carfentanil Shipment Intercepted On The Way To Omaha

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published April 9, 2025 at 10:04 AM CDT
These pills were made to look like Oxycodone, but they're actually an illicit form of the potent painkiller fentanyl. A surge in police seizures of illicit fentanyl parallels a rise in overdose deaths.
Tommy Farmer
/
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation/AP
Thirty pounds of carfentanil pills headed to the Omaha metro have been intercepted with the help of Douglas County Sheriff's Office. That's about 150-thousand pills that could have been smuggled in. Carfentanil is about 100 times more powerful than fentanyl, and minimal exposure can cause fatal overdoses in humans. DCSO says the pills are made to look like prescription oxycodone. The Sheriff's Office says it worked with the United States Postal Inspection Service on the investigation.
News KIOS Newsdrugsfentanylcriminal activity
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source