Massive Carfentanil Shipment Intercepted On The Way To Omaha

Thirty pounds of carfentanil pills headed to the Omaha metro have been intercepted with the help of Douglas County Sheriff's Office. That's about 150-thousand pills that could have been smuggled in. Carfentanil is about 100 times more powerful than fentanyl, and minimal exposure can cause fatal overdoses in humans. DCSO says the pills are made to look like prescription oxycodone. The Sheriff's Office says it worked with the United States Postal Inspection Service on the investigation.