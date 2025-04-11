New Affordable Housing Project Coming To CB, But Iowans Losing Federal Assistance To Staff Cuts

A housing initiative will result in forty new affordable homes in Council Bluffs. The City says the East Manawa development is part of a broader effort to expand housing options in Council Bluffs. The homes will be priced at 175-thousand dollars, with buyers eligible for down payment assistance. Construction is set to being this summer, but anyone interested in the program is encouraged to apply now.

However, tens of thousands of Iowans are in danger of losing financial assistance for home energy costs. Federal funding cuts led to the layoff of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program staff, which affected roughly two dozen Iowa staff members. No official confirmation about the 2025-26 program year not being reinstated has been made, but recipients should apply for winter energy cost assistance by April 30th.