The Douglas County Election Commission is confirming the official results for the City of Omaha's April first primary. In the mayoral race, incumbent Jean Stothert finished with more than 27-thousand votes. Douglas County Treasurer John Ewing Jr. finished with more than 24-thousand. Former Nebraska state senator Mike McDonnell, who conceded on election night, finished with just over 15-thousand. The General Election is scheduled for May 13th.