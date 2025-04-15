Height Of Pollen Season Arrives In NE

The pollen count in Nebraska is at the seasonal peak today, and expected to stay that high all week. Pollen.com reports tree pollens are highest right now, but different trees are peaking in different parts of the state. In Omaha, maple, birch, and ash pollen are highest right now. Three-hundred miles west, in Ogallala near Lake Mac, top tree pollens are ash, willow and elm. And in far Northern Nebraska, in Valentine, top pollens right now are juniper, poplar, and elm. The tree pollen season ends in late spring, when grass pollen season gets started.