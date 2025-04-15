U Of N Regents Vote To Up Faculty Salaries

Better pay is coming soon for faculty at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and Nebraska-Kearney. The Board of Regents approved a collective bargaining agreement that will give U-N-O faculty a pay increase of almost five percent for both the 2025-26 academic year and the following year. The U-N-K faculty's pay will increase four-percent and then three-percent. Pay increases for employees at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the University of Nebraska Medical Center may be decided when the regents meet again in June.