Reynolds Will Not Run In 2026

In a surprise announcement Friday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said she will not seek a third term in office in 2026. Reynolds, a Republican, has held the position since 2017, when former Gov. Terry Branstad was appointed U.S. ambassador to China. She was elected to full terms in 2018 and again in 2022. In a video posted on social media, Reynolds said it wasn't an easy decision. Reynolds is the state’s first female governor. Her decision sets up next year’s election for governor in Iowa as the first without an incumbent in nearly two decades.