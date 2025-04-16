© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

Reynolds Will Not Run In 2026

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source,
Associated Press
Published April 16, 2025 at 12:05 PM CDT
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will give the official Republican response to President Biden's State of the Union address.
Charlie Neibergall
/
AP

In a surprise announcement Friday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said she will not seek a third term in office in 2026. Reynolds, a Republican, has held the position since 2017, when former Gov. Terry Branstad was appointed U.S. ambassador to China. She was elected to full terms in 2018 and again in 2022. In a video posted on social media, Reynolds said it wasn't an easy decision. Reynolds is the state’s first female governor. Her decision sets up next year’s election for governor in Iowa as the first without an incumbent in nearly two decades.
Tags
News KIOS NewsKim Reynoldsiowastate government
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press