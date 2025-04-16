Trump Tariffs Put Grassley/IA Farmers In Tough Spot

President Donald Trump’s tariffs are likely to cost Iowa farmers their biggest market for the hundreds of millions of bushels of soybeans they grow every year. And it’s put Sen. Chuck Grassley, an anti-tariff warrior, in a difficult spot in a state inordinately dependent on agricultural exports as the nation’s second-leading soybean producer. Grassley proposed a bill this month with support from both parties that would require presidents to justify future tariffs to Congress but would not affect the measures Trump has put in place. The White House threatened to veto it. Grassley defended Trump's handling of the economy at a town hall meeting Tuesday.