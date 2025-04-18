Tornado Brings Damage/Power Outages To Douglas County

Damage cleanup is underway after severe weather moved through Nebraska. A tornado touched down in northern Douglas County yesterday evening. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the storm caused downed power lines and damage to homes. The severe storms are to blame for widespread power outages in the Omaha area. Thousands of Omaha Public Power District customers lost electricity following yesterday's storms. As of late last night, more than one-thousand homes and businesses were without power in Douglas, Washington and Dodge counties.