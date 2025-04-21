Plane Crash Into Platte River Kills 3

The National Transportation Safety Board confirms Saturday that it is investigating a small plane crash in Nebraska that killed all three people onboard. Authorities say the single-engine Cessna 180 was traveling along the Platte River when it crashed into the water south of Fremont at 8:15 p.m. The sheriff's office says the bodies of three people have been recovered. Authorities did not immediately release the victims' names. The NTSB says an investigator arriving on Saturday will examine the plane before it is moved to a secure location for evaluation. Fremont is about 37 miles west of Omaha.