Carbon Pipeline Denied Permit By SD PUC

The massive carbon capture pipeline in the Midwest has been thrown into uncertainty after South Dakota’s Public Utility Commission denied its route permit application. The commission voted 2-1 Tuesday to deny the application by Iowa-based Summit Carbon Solutions, with Commissioner Kristie Fiegen saying it was “incomplete” and lacked “the form and content required.” Summit Carbon Solutions is requested an extension for its permit application timeline in South Dakota. The company says it can make the current route work by eliminating branches of the route that face significant landowner opposition.