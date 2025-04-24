Iowans Tear Into Grassley, Each Other At Town Hall

Iowans attending a forum hosted by Sen. Chuck Grassley started to turn on each other as the lawmaker faced heated questions about President Donald Trump’s first months in office. The room of about 100 people in north-central Worth County near the Minnesota border was largely critical of the administration. They peppered Grassley with questions about mass deportations, including Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s, cuts to the federal workforce and tariffs. But the deep-seated political rifts running through even the smallest U.S. communities became clear when one woman used her turn to apologize to Grassley for “all the grief you’ve gotten this morning,” prompting expletives, finger pointing and shouts between audience members to “shut up."