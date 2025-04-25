Plum Creek Fire Contained While Pillen Issues Burn Ban In NE

A wildfire burning in a rugged, wooded area of Nebraska grew to more than 6,600 acres but hundreds of firefighters have managed to contain the blaze. By Thursday, about 40% of the Plum Creek Fire was contained. The fire started Monday afternoon near Johnstown, Nebraska, after a controlled burn got away. More than 50 fire departments and National Guard members responded to battle the flames, which are mainly in a steep, rugged canyon area. Planes have dropped fire retardant, and the National Guard has used two Black Hawk helicopters to drop water. Nebraska has typical warm, dry, windy conditions for springtime.

Meanwhile, camping in Nebraska will look a little different for the time being. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has ordered a temporary campfire ban at state parks and wildlife management areas. The move comes after Governor Jim Pillen ordered a statewide burn ban through at least April 30th.