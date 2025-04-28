Omaha Business Named As Stolen Goods Fence By DCSO

Two people are facing charges as the Douglas County Sheriff's Office accuses Nebraska Precious Metals of being a criminal fencing operation. DCSO says owner Jarrod McIntyre and manager Melanie Pursley knowingly sold stolen goods and failed to report more than half of the items they had purchased to law enforcement, despite a previous agreement. Records indicated that 98-percent of the items purchased by NPM were new, in the box, from retailers including Target, Best Buy, Sam's Club, and Tractor Supply. The sheriff's office says the operation generated between two and three-million-dollars every year since at least 2018. Both suspects are currently charged with theft.