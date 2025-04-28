© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

Pared Down Rosters Spell Doom For Collegiate Walk-Ons

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published April 28, 2025 at 9:58 AM CDT
The days of walk-ons in college football and other sports are numbered because terms of the looming House vs. NCAA antitrust lawsuit settlement requires Football Bowl Subdivision teams to pare their rosters to 105 players. Nebraska has had one of the most well-known walk-on programs since the 1960s and traditionally has had some of the largest rosters in the country. Derek Wacker was among the walk-ons who participated in a scrimmage Saturday and doesn't know if he will still be on the team come fall. He said he's a die-hard Huskers fan and has no regrets about walking on.
