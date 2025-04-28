© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Reynolds Sues Paper To Keep Emails Private

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published April 28, 2025 at 9:54 AM CDT
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference on Oct. 20, 2021, in Adel, Iowa. Reynolds will deliver the Republican response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on March 1.
Charlie Neibergall
/
AP

 

Iowa’s governor is suing the Des Moines Register over the newspaper’s open records request. Gov. Kim Reynolds is asking the court to validate her office’s withholding of certain emails she claims are protected. The governor's office withheld four emails. Filings show they claim the emails are protected because they were “intended to be confidential, and disclosure would inhibit the governor’s ability to receive candid, fulsome, and robust information in the future." An attorney followed up on the Register’s behalf last week and called the withholding “legally indefensible." Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird sued Friday to ask the court to intervene, as Iowa law allows, and force the Register to halt its pursuit of the records.
Tags
News KIOS NewsKim ReynoldslawsuitNewspaper
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source