Reynolds Sues Paper To Keep Emails Private

Iowa’s governor is suing the Des Moines Register over the newspaper’s open records request. Gov. Kim Reynolds is asking the court to validate her office’s withholding of certain emails she claims are protected. The governor's office withheld four emails. Filings show they claim the emails are protected because they were “intended to be confidential, and disclosure would inhibit the governor’s ability to receive candid, fulsome, and robust information in the future." An attorney followed up on the Register’s behalf last week and called the withholding “legally indefensible." Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird sued Friday to ask the court to intervene, as Iowa law allows, and force the Register to halt its pursuit of the records.