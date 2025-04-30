© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

Lawmakers Square Off With Advocacy Organization In IA

Associated Press
Published April 30, 2025
Migrants walk in a makeshift migrant camp.
Toya Sarno Jordan for NPR
Migrants walk in a makeshift migrant camp.

A state lawmaker has demanded that an Iowa immigrant rights organization turn over private details about the nonprofit’s legal clients, donors and list of members. Iowa Migrant Movement for Justice is warning its members of what they called intimidation from public officials amid a national crackdown on immigration. The directive dated Feb. 24 was sent by the chairman of the state House government oversight committee. An attorney for Iowa MMJ rejected the demand this month, saying it is not a legally valid request and suggesting the letter raises serious concerns about an abuse of process.
