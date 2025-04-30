NE Republicans Move To Amend Paid Sick Leave Law

Voters in Alaska, Missouri and Nebraska overwhelmingly approved paid sick leave laws last year. Now some lawmakers in those states are trying to roll back the benefits before they begin. Republicans are pushing measures that would exempt small businesses. They contend that employers can't afford the costs and that citizen activists who crafted the ballot measures overlooked the realities of running a business. Some workers who stand to benefit are upset by the potential revisions. The U.S. Labor Department says just 58% of employees in the bottom quarter of income earners receive paid sick leave, compared with 94% in the top quartile. Legislation pushed by Republican lawmakers in Nebraska would carve out exceptions from paid sick leave for 14- and-15-year-old employees, temporary and seasonal agricultural workers and businesses with 10 or fewer employees. The legislation also would strip workers of the ability to sue employers who retaliate against them for using paid sick leave.