KIOS News

Kearney Police Chief Named As NE State Patrol Superintendent

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published May 2, 2025 at 6:37 AM CDT

Kearney's Police Chief is taking over as the Nebraska State Patrol superintendent. Governor Jim Pillen announced today that Bryan Waugh will fill the position starting June second. The current superintendent Colonel John Bolduc is retiring on Sunday to comply with the State Patrol's mandatory retirement age of 60. Bolduc has been superintendent since 2017. Waugh has three decades of law enforcement experience, including serving as the Kearney Police Chief for six years and 14 years with the La Vista Police Department.
