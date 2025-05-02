© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
*** KIOS BROADCAST SIGNAL DOWN TILL 6:30 - DUE TO OPPD POWER REPAIR IN AREA ***

NE Insurance Premiums To Rise 10% By 2026

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published May 2, 2025 at 6:40 AM CDT
iStockphoto.com

Insurance premiums for homeowners in Nebraska are expected to increase by ten-percent by the end of 2025. S&P Global says the percentage increase in insurance rates has grown every year since 2019. The state has experienced an almost 23-percent surge in insurance rates in 2024, the highest in the United States. Severe weather in Nebraska is the primary reason for the rising premiums, with insurers struggling to keep up with the frequency and severity of storms.
Tags
News KIOS Newshomeowners and automobile insuranceinsuranceInsure the Good Lifesevere weather
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source