NE Insurance Premiums To Rise 10% By 2026

Insurance premiums for homeowners in Nebraska are expected to increase by ten-percent by the end of 2025. S&P Global says the percentage increase in insurance rates has grown every year since 2019. The state has experienced an almost 23-percent surge in insurance rates in 2024, the highest in the United States. Severe weather in Nebraska is the primary reason for the rising premiums, with insurers struggling to keep up with the frequency and severity of storms.