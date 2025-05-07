Effort Underway To Line NE Mayoral Elections Up With Nationwide Contests

As voters in two Nebraska cities head to the polls this month, an unlikely coalition of politicians are calling for future off-cycle city elections to be merged with the presidential ballot. For more than a century, state law has required Omaha and Lincoln to hold municipal elections apart from statewide contests. A proposal in the Legislature would allow the cities to sync their local elections with even-numbered presidential years. Advocates say syncing elections would boost voter turnout and save taxpayers money. Opponents argue that important city issues could get overshadowed by national politics. If state lawmakers approve the proposed change, the cities would have to amend their charters before merging elections.